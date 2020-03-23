BiblePay (BBP) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,380.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $381,608.16 and $4,380.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,121,136,927 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

