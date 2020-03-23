Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.11 million and approximately $131.83 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.56 or 0.04146141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00037744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,957,882 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

