Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,458,346. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

