BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,693. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.37. 1,585,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,096. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

