BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,368 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 9.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 1.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $170,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $2,565,693. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.80 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.