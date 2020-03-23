BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Tops $58,908.03

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $58,908.03 and $217.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.02804099 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.94 or 0.99227312 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.