Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $126.50 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00117922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Korbit, SouthXchange and DSX. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $126.50 million and $21.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00506354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00085565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002588 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000486 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, TDAX, Bleutrade, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, C2CX, Bittrex, YoBit, CEX.IO, Exmo, BitBay, Korbit, SouthXchange, Bitlish, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Crex24, Bithumb, Ovis, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Graviex, Bitinka, BitMarket, Koineks, Bitsane, DSX, OKEx, BitFlip, Braziliex, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader and Negocie Coins. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.