Bitcoin Interest Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $84,912.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00115069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002356 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001898 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

