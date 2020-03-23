Bitcoin Planet Reaches Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.01080819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00179392 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007766 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00091207 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

