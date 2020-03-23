Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $27,538.09 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 623.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,424,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.