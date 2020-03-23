Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Reaches $6,847.74 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,847.74 and approximately $664.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00091088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.37 or 1.00363793 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00077369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

