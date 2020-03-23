Bitcore (BTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $418.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $418.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.02085825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.03446423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00610040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00685616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00077700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00502904 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,156,525 coins and its circulating supply is 17,655,565 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

