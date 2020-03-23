BitDegree Achieves Market Capitalization of $252,215.64 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $252,215.64 and approximately $45.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.04143845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00037968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

