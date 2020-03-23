Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $55,480.28 and $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001833 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,491,736 coins and its circulating supply is 8,491,732 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

