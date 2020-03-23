BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $992,170.81 and $1,464.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00685616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 246,916,433 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

