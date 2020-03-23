Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.