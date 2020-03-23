BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) is Q Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up 0.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,043. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%.

