Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $6.37 million and $22,423.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00014897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,684,487 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

