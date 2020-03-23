BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $1,840.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005934 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000517 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005099 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,823,096 coins and its circulating supply is 26,280,130 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

