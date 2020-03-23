Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Apron comprises about 1.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 2.66% of Blue Apron worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 8,825,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,306. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,427,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,501 over the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

