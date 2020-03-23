bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 20,701.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

