Bluefin Trading LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 267.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,414 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

