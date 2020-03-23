Bluefin Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. 3,807,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,175. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.