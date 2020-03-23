Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 13,420 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 488,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

