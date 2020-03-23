Bluefin Trading LLC Buys Shares of 20,680 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $23.42. 823,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

