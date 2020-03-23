Bluefin Trading LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 478.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 209,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

