Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.03 Million in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. 319,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

