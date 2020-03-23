Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $9.36 on Monday, hitting $88.95. 3,269,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

