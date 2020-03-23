Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,617.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

