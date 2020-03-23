Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.53. 281,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

