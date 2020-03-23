Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. 1,156,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

