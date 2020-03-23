Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 341,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

