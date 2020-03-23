Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $112,277,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 145,205 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

SLG stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 841,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,997. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.