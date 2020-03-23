Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Royal Gold stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 427,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

