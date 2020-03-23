Bluefin Trading LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. 313,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

