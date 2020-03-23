Bluefin Trading LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 320,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,500,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

