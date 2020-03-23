BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Kathleen Conlon Purchases 7,500 Shares

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Kathleen Conlon acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.89 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of A$74,175.00 ($52,606.38).

BlueScope Steel stock traded down A$1.33 ($0.94) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$8.14 ($5.77). The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$13.52. BlueScope Steel Limited has a twelve month low of A$8.69 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of A$16.17 ($11.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

