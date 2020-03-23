Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lazard by 166,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.64. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.