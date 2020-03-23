Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,843 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 3,725,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

