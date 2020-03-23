Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,447 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. 93,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

