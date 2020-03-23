Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,511 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,511 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 108,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,402 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,635. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

