Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 22,752 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 262.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,633,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,250,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 239,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 698,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. 1,378,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,414. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FII. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.