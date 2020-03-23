Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after buying an additional 111,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

