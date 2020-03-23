Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 7,613 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,916,000 after buying an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

