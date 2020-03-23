Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

LXP traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

