Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,515. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

