Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,365 TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $2,766,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,201.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 144,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $6,738,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares valued at $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 41,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

