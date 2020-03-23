Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 985,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.