Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 127,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,655. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.