Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $205,314,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. 72,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,162. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

